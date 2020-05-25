Cette année encore, Sony lance les Days of Play avec une nouvelle salve de promotions qui devraient ravir les gamers mais surtout notre portefeuille. Ces Days of Play se déroulent du 25 mai (aujourd’hui) et s’achèvent le lundi 8 juin. Il devrait y avoir des bons plans en magasins (physiques type MM et en ligne type Amazon). Au menu, il y a des réductions sur les des jeux PS4, le PlayStation VR, les abonnements PlayStation Plus et le PlayStation Now. Des offres seront aussi dispo sur le PlayStation Store du 3 au 17 juin aussi.
En boutique les offres principales des Days of Play sont :
- Le Starter Pack PlayStation VR et le Mega Pack PlayStation VR sont à -100€
- Les abonnements de 12 Mois au PS Now et PS Plus sont à -30%
- Jusqu’à -50€ sur certains Jeux PS4 et PS VR, dont Days Gone, Death Stranding, Dreams et Nioh 2
- Les jeux PlayStation HITS sont à 14,99€ en boutique !
Voici la liste complète des promotions avec les prix avant/après :
|PlayStation VR
|Prix normal
|Prix Days of Play
|PS VR Mega Pack
|329,99 €
|229,99 €
|PS VR Starter Pack
|299,99 €
|199,99 €
|PS Plus & PS Now
|Prix normal
|Prix Days of Play
|PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|PS Plus 12 Mois
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|PS Now 3 Mois
|24,99 €
|19,99 €
|PS Now 12 Mois
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|Jeux PlayStation 4
|Prix normal
|Prix Days of Play
|Nioh 2
|69,99 €
|49,99 €
|Nioh 2 Special Edition
|89,99 €
|69,99 €
|Dreams
|39,99 €
|29,99 €
|Death Stranding
|69,99 €
|29,99 €
|Death Stranding Special Edition
|79,99 €
|39,99 €
|Death Stranding Collector Edition
|199,99 €
|159,99 €
|Days Gone
|69,99 €
|19,99 €
|MediEvil
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|Concrete Genie
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|GT Sport Spec 2
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|Detroit : Become Human
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Shadow of the Colossus
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|The Last Guardian
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Knack 2
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|WipEout Omega Collection
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|The Order : 1886
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Quantic Dream Collection (Heavy Rain + Detroit)
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Bloodborne GOTY
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|No Man’s Sky
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|Helldivers
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|Qui es-tu ?
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Knowledge is Power
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Hidden Agenda
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Frantics
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Knowledge is Power Decades (Music)
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Jeux PlayStation HITS
|Prix normal
|Prix Days of Play
|God of War HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Gran Turismo Sport HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Uncharted : The Lost Legacy HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Horizon Zero Dawn HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Uncharted 4 HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Killzone Shadow Fall HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|InFamous Second Son HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|The Last of Us Remastered HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Driveclub (Not VR) HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Bloodborne HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Until Dawn HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Uncharted : The Nathan Drake’s Collection HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Ratchet and Clank HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Little Big Planet 3 HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|God of War Remastered HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Nioh HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|Jeux PlayStation VR
|Prix normal
|Prix Days of Play
|Arizona Sunshine
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|Astrobot
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Bravo Team
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|Blood & Truth
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|Everybody’s Golf
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|Farpoint
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|Firewall: Zero Hour
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
Pour plus d’informations, faites un tour sur le site officiel de PlayStation ici.
