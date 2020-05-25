Cette année encore, Sony lance les Days of Play avec une nouvelle salve de promotions qui devraient ravir les gamers mais surtout notre portefeuille. Ces Days of Play se déroulent du 25 mai (aujourd’hui) et s’achèvent le lundi 8 juin. Il devrait y avoir des bons plans en magasins (physiques type MM et en ligne type Amazon). Au menu, il y a des réductions sur les des jeux PS4, le PlayStation VR, les abonnements PlayStation Plus et le PlayStation Now. Des offres seront aussi dispo sur le PlayStation Store du 3 au 17 juin aussi.

En boutique les offres principales des Days of Play sont :

Voici la liste complète des promotions avec les prix avant/après :

PlayStation VR Prix normal Prix Days of Play
PS VR Mega Pack 329,99 € 229,99 €
PS VR Starter Pack 299,99 € 199,99 €
PS Plus & PS Now Prix normal Prix Days of Play
PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card 59,99 € 41,99 €
PS Plus 12 Mois 59,99 € 41,99 €
PS Now 3 Mois 24,99 € 19,99 €
PS Now 12 Mois 59,99 € 41,99 €
Jeux PlayStation 4 Prix normal Prix Days of Play
Nioh 2 69,99 € 49,99 €
Nioh 2 Special Edition 89,99 € 69,99 €
Dreams 39,99 € 29,99 €
Death Stranding 69,99 € 29,99 €
Death Stranding Special Edition 79,99 € 39,99 €
Death Stranding Collector Edition 199,99 € 159,99 €
Days Gone 69,99 € 19,99 €
MediEvil 29,99 € 19,99 €
Concrete Genie 29,99 € 19,99 €
GT Sport Spec 2 29,99 € 19,99 €
Detroit : Become Human 39,99 € 19,99 €
Shadow of the Colossus 39,99 € 19,99 €
The Last Guardian 39,99 € 19,99 €
Knack 2 39,99 € 19,99 €
WipEout Omega Collection 39,99 € 19,99 €
The Order : 1886 39,99 € 19,99 €
Quantic Dream Collection (Heavy Rain + Detroit) 39,99 € 19,99 €
Bloodborne GOTY 29,99 € 14,99 €
No Man’s Sky 29,99 € 14,99 €
Helldivers 29,99 € 14,99 €
Qui es-tu ? 19,99 € 9,99 €
Knowledge is Power 19,99 € 9,99 €
Hidden Agenda 19,99 € 9,99 €
Frantics 19,99 € 9,99 €
Knowledge is Power Decades (Music) 19,99 € 9,99 €
Jeux PlayStation HITS Prix normal Prix Days of Play
God of War HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Gran Turismo Sport HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Horizon Zero Dawn HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Uncharted 4 HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Killzone Shadow Fall HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
InFamous Second Son HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
The Last of Us Remastered HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Driveclub (Not VR) HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Bloodborne HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Until Dawn HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Uncharted : The Nathan Drake’s Collection HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Ratchet and Clank HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Little Big Planet 3 HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
God of War Remastered HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Nioh HITS 19,99 € 14,99 €
Jeux PlayStation VR Prix normal Prix Days of Play
Arizona Sunshine 29,99 € 19,99 €
Astrobot 39,99 € 19,99 €
Bravo Team 29,99 € 19,99 €
Blood & Truth 39,99 € 19,99 €
Everybody’s Golf 29,99 € 19,99 €
Farpoint 19,99 € 9,99 €
Firewall: Zero Hour 29,99 € 19,99 €

Pour plus d’informations, faites un tour sur le site officiel de PlayStation ici.

